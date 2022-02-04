6 awesome places to watch Super Bowl LVI in Edmonton
That time of year is coming up… Super Bowl Sunday!
It’s going to be a hectic day of all things football, with the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 pm MST.
The beautiful SoFi Stadium in LA will host the game this year, just two years after it was built. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre are all planned to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.
If you’re still unsure of where to go to join in the festivities, we’ve compiled a list of six Edmonton venues hosting some game time fun.
1st RND
Specials: Giveaways, Bud and Bud Light specials
Address: 11248 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-428-7177
Address: 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-487-4600
Hudsons
Specials: $5 Bud and Bud Light, $5 Caesars, $9.50 rookie nachos
Address: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-4526
Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-489-3035
Craft Beer Market
Specials: All-day happy hour, giveaways and prizes
Address: 10013-101 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-424-2337
The Provincial Kitchen & Bar
Specials: All day stadium food, $5.25 Coors Original, prize giveaways
Address: #160, 4211 106th Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-760-1937
The Canadian Brewhouse
Specials: $7.99 pizzas, $8.99 beer tankards, jersey giveaways
Address: 15513 37 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-466-7705
Address: 12711 97 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-476-2739
Address: 10338 109 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-426-5555
Address: 1320 Webber Greens Drive NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-229-3184
Address: 9538 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-469-2232
Address: 6093 Currents Drive Northwest, Edmonton
Phone: 780-760-9500
MKT Beer Market
Specials: $29 for pre-game buffet, Budweiser, and Jersey giveaways
Address: 8101 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-439-2337
With files from Madeline Hosking