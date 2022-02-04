6 awesome places to watch Super Bowl LVI in Edmonton

That time of year is coming up… Super Bowl Sunday!

It’s going to be a hectic day of all things football, with the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 pm MST.

The beautiful SoFi Stadium in LA will host the game this year, just two years after it was built. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre are all planned to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

If you’re still unsure of where to go to join in the festivities, we’ve compiled a list of six Edmonton venues hosting some game time fun.

Specials: Giveaways, Bud and Bud Light specials

Address: 11248 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-428-7177

Address: 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-487-4600

Specials: $5 Bud and Bud Light, $5 Caesars, $9.50 rookie nachos

Address: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-4526

Phone: 780-489-3035

Specials: All-day happy hour, giveaways and prizes

Address: 10013-101 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-424-2337

Specials: All day stadium food, $5.25 Coors Original, prize giveaways

Address: #160, 4211 106th Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-1937

Specials: $7.99 pizzas, $8.99 beer tankards, jersey giveaways

Address: 15513 37 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-466-7705

Address: 12711 97 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-476-2739

Address: 10338 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-426-5555

Address: 1320 Webber Greens Drive NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-229-3184

Address: 9538 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-469-2232

Address: 6093 Currents Drive Northwest, Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-9500

Specials: $29 for pre-game buffet, Budweiser, and Jersey giveaways

Address: 8101 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-439-2337

With files from Madeline Hosking