After a very successful second year, Edmonton’s Sweet Treats & Latte Festival returns to the Old Strathcona community next weekend.

Running from February 4 to 20, this winter event offers the chance to explore the neighbourhood and try treats and drinks from 17 different sweet shops, bakeries, and restaurants. Eight of them are brand new to the festival.

This month-long event will have delicious feature items for sale at every stop, whether you enjoy it there or take it home.

Baked goods, hot cocoa, ice cream, and even sweet art installations are just a few of the sweet treats you’ll be able to discover and try this year.

Hexagon Café, Cafe Bel Air, Pablo Cheese Tart, and Sheng’s Tea are just a handful of the many participating vendors you can check out this year. For the first time, there will also be pet-friendly treats so the ENTIRE family can join in on the fun.

You can find a complete list of the participating businesses and what special goodies they’ll have for sale on the Sweet treats & Latte Festival website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by District Whyte – Old Strathcona Business Association (@oldstrathcona)

Sweet Treats & Latte Festival

Address: Various locations in Old Strathcona, Edmonton

When: February 4 to 20

Price: $5 to $10

Instagram