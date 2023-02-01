Feed the Soul Edmonton, the first-ever citywide dining week celebrating Black-owned businesses kicks off next week.

Running from February 10 to 17, this dining week will be hosted at 15 different restaurants, retail, home-based, and online stores across Edmonton. It’s an amazing opportunity to get out and try some delicious cuisine, like beers, jerk chicken, tacos, and traditional Caribbean food.

Some of these restaurants include El Beso, Allegro Italian Kitchen, Sauce Modern Caribbean Cuisine, and Flava Cafe, to name just a few. For a full list of participating businesses, visit the website here.

Cafe Caribbean, owned by cousins Pat (the baker) and Nadine (the cook), is a restaurant with dishes that include brown stewed beef, spicy curry chicken, braised pork, steamed fish, and fried chicken. There are vegetarian options as well, like curried chickpeas with potatoes.

The inspiration for the week-long food festival is to celebrate the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of African American people.

“We can’t forget Canada’s Black History of African Americans who settled in Canada and brought their rich cultural traditions and culinary recipes with them,” read the website.

Check out each spot to try some of the city’s tastiest assortment of dishes and delicacies.

Feed the Soul Edmonton

When: February 10 to 17, 2023

Where: Various participating restaurants

