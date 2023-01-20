8 Valentine's Day dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

When there’s a chill in the air, there’s certainly an opportunity for romance. Nothing hits quite like the dark, dreary days of February being brightened up by an exciting Valentine’s Day date on the calendar.

Since V-Day falls on a Tuesday this year, we have included things to do over the Valentine’s Day weekend and on the lovely day itself.

Here’s a list of all the date ideas we think boyfriends should be taking note of this Valentine’s Day in Edmonton.

A date at the Muttart Conservatory is always romantic, but right now a huge Earth is currently floating high above the feature pyramid. Titled “Gaia,” the touring artwork is by UK-based artist Luke Jerram, who is known globally for his large-scale public artworks. It’s dazzling and getting a kiss under that sucker? Amazing.

This one is always a cute thing to do for Valentine’s Day, and we have plenty of coverage of perfect restaurants to hit up in Edmonton. A morning meal or a night out with your loved one is a great way to score some points with your partner. It’s simply the thought that counts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ACC Edmonton Ice Wall (@yegaccicewall)

The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered and orientations available for beginners. It’s a winter activity usually found in the Rockies, right in our own backyard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Skate (@silverskatefest)

Snow sculptures, fire sculptures, skating, live music, and more. The Silver Skate Festival is the city’s longest-running winter festival and is a great spot to kick back and relax with your boyfriend this Valentine’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joelle Burke (@joelleblaiseburke)

Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall, and get into that competitive spirit as you try and whoop your boyfriend at a game or two. If you are feeling adventurous, try axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation in the middle of February when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides, or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this Valentine’s Day if you ask us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SYC Brewing Co (@sycbrewingco)

Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries YEG is blessed to have, and enjoy some flights and good eats this Valentine’s Day. Expand that palate!

Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. Its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and life sciences will wow you about the planet’s past and present-day species. Nothing like learning something new on Valentine’s Day!