A Canadian zoo lets you name a worm after your ex this Valentine's Day

Not on good terms with your ex-partner? Maybe they’re always trying to worm their way back into your life?

Perhaps things were great once, but now they give you the creepy crawlies.

This Valentine’s Day, get the closure you deserve by “adopting” and naming a creature at the Edmonton Valley Zoo that is just as flaccid and slimy as your ex. The Edmonton Valley Zoo is hosting an event where you can name a mealworm after your less-than-special someone and watch it be fed to the zoo’s meerkats.

The zoo will host a live stream on February 14 where you can bid Stacy, Greg, or Alex farewell while a team of meerkats takes care of business. If you feel like going even further, the zoo will let you pay a little extra to name a frozen rodent that will be eaten by hungry snakes.

All you have to do is choose the $5, $10, $25, or $50 price depending on what you want to adopt. Add the name of your ex to the “honoree” line in the “dedicate my donation” box. Every donation level comes with a digitally downloadable Valentine’s Day card.

The event’s proceeds will go toward the animal enrichment programs at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. Details can be found here.