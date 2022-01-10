7 things to do this week in Edmonton: January 10 to 16

After a brisk start to January, we are set to see some warmer temperatures this week, Edmonton. So get out there this week and enjoy it!

Here are a few things to do this week in Edmonton: January 10 to 16.

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a fun way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can visit. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city this January.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered and orientations available as well for beginners. It’s a winter activity usually found in the Rockies, right in our own backyard.

When: Now until February 21, 2022

Where: 9613 96 Avenue NW

Cost: $19-$49; information can be found here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. It’s just as stunning in the winter as it is in the summer!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free, Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Enjoy some winter fun in our city with Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fest. There are giant installations, ice sculptures, and stations where visitors can learn about Ukrainian, Francophone, Indigenous, Inuit and Métis folklore through art created by world-renowned Edmonton artists.

When: January 14 to 23, 2022

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Experience the outdoors and get a workout in too by cross country skiing around the city. These trails are accessible, open to everyone and regularly groomed and to accommodate different levels of skiers.

When: Throughout the week

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free