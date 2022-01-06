Where to get a COVID-19 rapid test in Edmonton

As COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in Alberta, testing sites have become overwhelmed.

Whether you need a COVID-19 test for travel, want to take one prior to visiting with friends or family, or would like to have a few on hand just to be safe, there are a few options in Edmonton for getting an in-person rapid test, picking up at-home test kits, or ordering tests online.

The provincial government has distributed 8.5 million rapid tests so far, and they’ve just ordered an additional 10 million, so while a number of pharmacy locations around the city have run out of test kits, there are more to come.

Keep in mind that private test results will not be reported to contact tracers or be included in daily government case counts.

You might also like: Here's where all 11,000+ Omicron COVID-19 cases are in Alberta

Alberta breaks the one million COVID-19 booster shot mark

11 road trip worthy things to do and see this winter in Alberta

Here are some places in Edmonton where you can get a rapid test:

In-person rapid testing

These locations conduct tests by a professional in a lab setting. Clients are given a results certificate for travel purposes.

Rapid antigen tests at select Shopper’s Drug Mart locations cost $40.

Addresses: Various locations across Edmonton.

In-person rapid antigen tests at Rapid Test & Trace’s drive-thru site will cost you $80.

Address: 6311 104 Street NW, Edmonton, Alberta

Numi has three locations in Edmonton and administers COVID-19 antigen tests for $61.95, with results available in as little as 15 minutes.

Addresses:

9216 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton (Located inside Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy

5540 Windermere Boulevard #212 (Located inside Windermere Plaza Medical Clinic)

Edmonton International Airport (Departures Level, Second Level, Across from Door 26/27)

At-home rapid test kits

Select pharmacies in Edmonton have rapid test kits available for free distribution. Visit the Alberta Blue Cross website for an interactive map of locations that currently have kits available.

It’s important to note that test kits are currently in high demand and availability is not guaranteed. We suggest calling your nearest location to confirm that they have kits on-hand prior to visiting the pharmacy.

Tests can be ordered online through Rapid Test & Trace starting at $9 per test. If not on backorder, the company’s Canada-wide delivery ranges between four to eight days from the date of purchase.

Order these rapid tests online for $29 to $39 each. There’s currently a delay and no orders will be shipped until January 10, 2022.

This Ontario-based company offers five-packs of rapid tests for just under $50 and 25-packs for $225, plus tax and the cost of shipping. New online orders will be shipped in January.

A two-pack of these rapid tests costs $79 for Aeroplan members and $129 for everyone else. They’re accepted for entry into the US, according to the company’s website. Order online.