Edmonton forecast for January 10 to 16: a big melt is on the way

Grab those skates, skis, snow boots, anything. Just get outdoors and enjoy the warm spell coming to Edmonton this week.

After enduring what has felt like an eternity of brisk, chilly arctic air, a big change is in the forecast, although it seems like classic Alberta winter weather to us.

According to Environment Canada, Edmontonians can expect five days above zero this week, with Wednesday being the warmest with a high of 6ºC.

If the daytime high for Wednesday does indeed reach 6ºC, it will shatter the previous record of 4.4ºC, recorded on January 12, 2002.

It’s going to feel like we have been transported to a tropical destination after experiencing those -40ºC days with the windchill.

EC calls for Tuesday, January 11, to remain above the freezing mark all day and night. The snowmelt this week is going to be wild.

So, get out there and enjoy this swell of warm air coming to Edmonton. If the forecast for January proves correct, expect the drop in temperatures to return soon. All good things always have to come to an end.