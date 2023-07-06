13 amazing things to do in Edmonton this weekend: July 7 to 9

Things are heating up in the city this weekend, and there’s no shortage of ways to get out and enjoy the sunshine.

From festivals to ball games and more, check out 13 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend:

What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you’ll see!

Where: Churchill Square

When: July 6 to 17

Tickets: Free admission

What: Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it. Grab a beer bat and a hot dog, and have a blast at the ball game!

Where: Re/Max Field

When: July 7 at 7 pm, July 8 at 7 pm, and July 9 at 1 pm

Cost: Get tickets here

What: The Grindstone Comedy Festival is an annual independent stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy festival hosted at Edmonton’s Grindstone Theatre, which brings both national performers and rising local talent together under the Edmonton spotlight.

Where: The Grindstone Theatre & Bistro (10019 81st Avenue) and various other venues

When: July 5 to 9

Tickets: Varies per show; get tickets here

What: Each year, more than 400 artists line the streets of Whyte Avenue to showcase their work during the second weekend of July. Not only is it a fantastic way to discover new local artists, but the neighbourhood totally comes alive during this festival, and we love to see it.

When: July 7 to 9 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Old Strathcona

Go see a $2.99 movie at Cineplex What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this summer at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website. When: July 8

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

What: One of the most popular food-focused days in the year, this is an annual cultural event that consists of all things authentic Jamaican jerk. There will be food trucks, food tents, and more.

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Queen Mary Park

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. Right now, a massive display of custom Lego works will be on display all summer at the Muttart Conservatory, including a 24-foot-long model of the High Level Bridge. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Now until August 25

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s the perfect weekend activity. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here