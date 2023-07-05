Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market is seeking to relocate

It looks like the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market is moving again.

This market has been operating in Downtown Edmonton (from 97th Street to 104th Street) for the past 120 years, so it’s unfortunate it is in a place the team feels like they need to move out of.

The team recently announced the news in an Instagram post.

“Here in our current building we’ve struggled through the pandemic years, and although we are recovering, we face a hard reality,” read the post. “The cost of operating in this historic building is untenable.”

“With strong support from the City and our customers we were able to get through last winter, but looking into renewing our lease for another 5 years would not be sustainable for our market.”

It isn’t all bad news. This isn’t a closure and it’s still very much open. This just means there is an upcoming “transition” period.

“We have had several private building / space owners who recognize our value and have made relocation proposals. We’ve engaged with multiple stakeholders, including the city’s downtown vibrancy team for seasonal and permanent spaces that are sustainable,” reads the Instagram post.

“Options are now on the table … and more may emerge in the coming weeks.”

Enjoy this location while it’s still here, and stay tuned for any updates on the future of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market.

“Meanwhile, we are open and operating as a year-round Saturday and Sunday market well into the fall and winter and will keep everyone updated about our plans for our new home.”