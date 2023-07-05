An odd tar-like substance is seeping from the ground at an Edmonton Park

The Alberta government is seeking a company to conduct an assessment at Strathcona Science Provincial Park in northeast Edmonton in response to “an unknown, black, tar-like substance” seeping from the ground among other environmental concerns.

CBC first reported on Monday that the government is looking to identify the risks and liabilities of continuing to operate a park in the area, documents on Alberta Purchasing Connection show.

The Request for Proposal from Alberta Forestry and Parks says that over the years, Alberta Parks operations staff have observed issues that align with a Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment (ESA) conducted last year at the park.

Alberta Parks operation staff have identified concerns, including:

Erosion has been noticed on the park’s south end, where a landfill used to be. There are some concerns that the erosion on the land could reveal “potentially harmful contaminants.” There is evidence that drums of industrial waste were illegally dumped at the site. However, the report states that the content of these drums is unknown, but so is their potential to impact park operations. There are numerous abandoned underground mine shafts and bunkers from historic mining operations, and officials have concerns that “a walking path could cave into an underground void.” An unknown, black, tar-like substance has been observed seeping out of the ground in a few locations. The source of the seep is unknown, and there are concerns the substance could pose a risk to park users.

The Phase 2 ESA the government is looking to conduct on the park will include an analysis of the soil and groundwater on the property to determine the nature and extent of any contamination that may be present in the park.

Through this, Alberta Parks hopes to identify anything that may affect the site’s operations or pose a risk to the public and establish any remediation options, including the cost.

Much of the site’s history is detailed in the proposal.

From 1903 to 1952, the site was known as the Black Diamond Coal Mine, operated by the Great West Coal Company. The site operated approximately 55 metres below the ground surface, and the details of its closure are incomplete. It is believed that the mine shafts were abandoned and presumably left allowed to collapse.

Between 1952 and 1972, Glacial Gravel Ltd used a large portion of the site for sand and gravel extraction. At least two major excavations were left open once the extraction operations were completed.

In 1961, an approximately 10-acre area consisting of a former gravel pit was leased to East-Side Disposal. The former pit, located adjacent to the present-day park entrance, may have been used to dispose of acids, chemicals, or chlorinated phenols by Uniroyal Chemicals.

The City of Edmonton and Strathcona County agreed in 1971 to operate the current Strathcona Science Provincial Park as a sanitary landfill. The intent was to deposit waste into previously excavated areas by former means. The Frontier Farms landfill operated from approximately 1972 to 1977.

As of 1980, the site has been known as Strathcona Science Provincial Park, which offers facilities such as Sunridge Ski Area, Edmonton Nordic Ski Club Biathlon Centre, and stellar views with pathways linking the park to the North Saskatchewan River Valley park system.