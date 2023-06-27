Whyte Avenue Art Walk returns with artist attendance back to 2019 levels

The Whyte Avenue Art Walk is back for its 28th year, and attendance is back to pre-pandemic levels, with 400 artists registered for the festival.

Taking place from July 7 to 9 this year, Alberta’s first and largest visual arts extravaganza draws more than 40,000 people to Old Strathcona to view and purchase art and watch artists create.

“It’s rare that patrons get to engage with artists. It gives the art more meaning – patrons take a story home with their purchase – that’s the beauty of this festival,” Whyte Avenue Art Walk wrote in a news release.

In addition to more than six blocks of art, this lively festival will feature a lineup of local musicians curated by March Music, a pop-up market, programming for kids, and food from the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market.

This festival is the perfect weekend activity, and we’re so excited to see its attendance levels return to normal.

It’s a ton of fun spending the afternoon browsing the stalls, looking at art, and learning about different mediums and methods the artists use. It’s free to check out, but you never know what you might find!

You can check out this year’s artist gallery here.

When: July 7 to 9 from 10 am to 5 pm daily

Where: Old Strathcona