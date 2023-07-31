12 fantastic events to check out in Edmonton this August

August has finally arrived in Edmonton and we are so excited for our favourite festivals to return this month.

From Folk to Fringe to Heritage Festival and more, check out these incredible events happening in Edmonton this month.

What: Get ready to dance the night away at Disco in the Park, a two-day music festival getting underway in early August. It’s like the Edmonton Folk Festival but for disco and electronic music.

Where: Louise McKinney Riverfront Park

When: August 4 to 6

Cost: $79.38-$233.95

What: Hit the hill at Gallagher Park for four days of incredible music, food, and atmosphere during the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. Nothing beats that city view on those summer nights, and we’re so excited for this festival lineup to be announced.

Where: Gallagher Park — 10115 97A Avenue

When: August 10 to 13

Tickets: Available

What: Three Alberta Avenue Night Markets take place this month, and they’re all free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: August 11 (Battista’s Calzone — 11745 84th Street), August 18 (Mona Lisa Pub — 9606 118th Avenue), and August 25 (Canadian Dollar Store — 9035 118th Avenue)

Cost: Free

What: The Edmonton Heritage Festival is a three-day event to sample delicious food, see creative performances, and celebrate Canada’s multiculturalism. Enjoy the tastes, sights, and sounds from over 60 countries at 50 outdoor pavilions.

Where: Borden Park

When: August 5 to 7

Tickets: Free admission

What: This massive celebration of theatre is one of the largest of its kind in the world. Enjoy 10 days of theatre, food, and community, all in the heart of Old Strathcona.

Where: Old Strathcona

When: August 17 to 27

Tickets: Show tickets available

What: For nearly 40 years, this festival has provided a platform to celebrate Caribbean culture. Take in all of the incredible music, art, cuisine, and carnival culture at this three-day extravaganza.

Where: Downtown Edmonton and Churchill Square

When: August 11 to 13

What: Free outdoor movies are showing on big screens across Edmonton this August. This month, enjoy My Fair Lady at Sir Winston Churchill Square, a double-feature event at ICE District Plaza, and a movie under the stars in Fort Saskatchewan.

Where: Various locations in and around Edmonton

When: Varies; check here for details

Cost: Free

What: The 64th annual Edmonton Sourdough Raft Race is set to take place on Sunday, August 20. This wild event sees DIY rafts of all shapes and sizes race down the North Saskatchewan River while fighting each other with water. It’s a great spectator sport, too!

Where: Terwillegar Park

When: Day begins with a pancake breakfast at 9 am

Cost: $2 for the breakfast

What: It’s time to leave your swamp and set out on an adventure because a Shrek-themed rave is returning to Edmonton, and it’ll have you shouting “DONKEY!” all night long.

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW

When: August 5

Cost: $39.16

What: Bastid’s BBQ, an all-evening event filled with BBQ, shows, and dancing, is returning to Edmonton this month. This one-day BBQ fest will feature nonstop music designed to dance to the entire time while enjoying the delicious BBQ cooked right on the spot.

Where: Home and Away – 10363 104th Street NW, Edmonton

When: Saturday, August 26, from 3 to 10 pm

Cost: $28.42 to $33.99

What: Purple City Music Festival is a multi-day, multi-venue music experience showcasing incredible local and international talent. From psych-rock to electronic and avant-garde to folk, this festival is where you will discover new and upcoming artists.

Where: Multiple venues downtown

When: August 25 to 27

Cost: Wristbands start at $125, or individual show tickets vary

What: Enjoy performances, lucky draws, shops, food, drinks, and fun activities for kids at the Chinatown Summer Festival. This one-day event is free to attend and showcases the best this historic neighbourhood has to offer.

Where: 97th Street between 105A to 107th Avenue

When: Sunday, August 20, from 11 am to 7:30 pm

Cost: Free