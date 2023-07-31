Calm before the storm: Dramatic sunset lights up Edmonton (PHOTOS)

Edmontonians were treated to a gorgeous summer sunset last night that illuminated the sky orange, then pink, before an equally dramatic thunderstorm rolled in.

Onlookers who got outside for Mother Nature’s show snapped some seriously gorgeous photos.

Here’s what it looked like around Alberta’s capital city.

Caught a really cool sunset tonight before the storm! Love Alberta skies. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/6Ap1PxaYLO — Lauren Hunter (@HunterAtHome) July 31, 2023

Edmonton sure was pretty tonight as the storm rolled in. #yeg #abstorm pic.twitter.com/pGy6oZl68I — Shane Turgeon (@ShaneTurgeon) July 31, 2023