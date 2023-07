Calm before the storm: Dramatic sunset lights up Edmonton (PHOTOS)

Edmontonians were treated to a gorgeous summer sunset last night that illuminated the sky orange, then pink, before an equally dramatic thunderstorm rolled in.

Onlookers who got outside for Mother Natureā€™s show snapped some seriously gorgeous photos.

Hereā€™s what it looked like around Alberta’s capital city.

Caught a really cool sunset tonight before the storm! Love Alberta skies. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/6Ap1PxaYLO ā€” Lauren Hunter (@HunterAtHome) July 31, 2023

Edmonton sure was pretty tonight as the storm rolled in. #yeg #abstorm pic.twitter.com/pGy6oZl68I ā€” Shane Turgeon (@ShaneTurgeon) July 31, 2023