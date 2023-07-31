NewsWeather

Calm before the storm: Dramatic sunset lights up Edmonton (PHOTOS)

Jul 31 2023, 3:42 pm
u/Baughdonkeydonk/Reddit │ u/Holiday-Watch-2921/Reddit

Edmontonians were treated to a gorgeous summer sunset last night that illuminated the sky orange, then pink, before an equally dramatic thunderstorm rolled in.

Onlookers who got outside for Mother Nature’s show snapped some seriously gorgeous photos.

Here’s what it looked like around Alberta’s capital city.

I also love a prairie sunset
by u/Baughdonkeydonk in Edmonton

Edmonton Sunset July 31
by u/Individual-Source-88 in Edmonton

