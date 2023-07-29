Date announced for Oilers' arbitration hearing with Ryan McLeod: report

The Edmonton Oilers and Ryan McLeod’s arbitration hearing will take place on Aug. 4, as per Capfriendly.

McLeod filed for arbitration on July 5; since then, he and the Oilers haven’t been able to work out a new extension. The 23-year-old is coming off a season in which he scored 11 goals and 23 points in 57 games while averaging just over 14 minutes in ice time per outing. He also suited up for 12 postseason games, registering five assists.

McLeod was in a similar situation last offseason, as he went unsigned until Sept. 22. When he did finally sign, he was forced to take less than he would have liked due to the Oilers’ tight salary cap situation, agreeing to a one-year, $798,000 deal.

McLeod appears set on not being squeezed once again this offseason, despite the Oilers still having very limited cap room. It is being reported that the Oilers would like to get him locked in for less than $2 million per year, while McLeod is said to be looking for a deal at roughly $2.5 million.

While $2.5 million would be a tough pill to swallow, the Oilers organization and its fan base know how valuable McLeod is. His point totals through his first two NHL seasons don’t jump off the page, but he is a fantastic skater that boasts plenty of skill. He is expected to be their third-line centreman to begin the 2023-24 campaign.

McLeod is one of two RFAs the Oilers have yet to sign, as Evan Bouchard also remains without a deal. Depending on what number McLeod comes in at, getting Bouchard inked to a new contract could be difficult given that the Oilers only have $5.6 million in cap space. It will be challenging for general manager Ken Holland, but in order to give his team the best chance possible to compete for the Stanley Cup this next year, he needs to figure out a way to make room for both of them.