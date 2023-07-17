You can take part in a wild DIY raft race and water fight in Edmonton

With Edmonton’s affinity for the offbeat, it’s no surprise that an event where competitors race down the North Saskatchewan River in DIY rafts while fighting each other with water has lasted for decades.

The 64th annual Edmonton Sourdough Raft Race is set to take place on Sunday, August 20. This wild event sees rafts of all shapes and sizes set sail on the river, such as this massive piece of Lego.

The history of the Sourdough Raft Race is also very “Edmonton.”

“Edmonton’s favourite water fight began in 1960 around a table full of beer where the boys from what was then known as Edmonton Power were swapping ideas for a weekend of fun,” it says.

“A raft race from Devon to Edmonton, a distance of 20 miles, seemed worth a try.”

That summer, 12 teams of raters gathered to begin the first Sourdough Raft Race. There were only two conditions: rafts had to be built from logs taken at the starting site, and each team’s entry fee was “one bottle of the finest.”

The event exploded in the 1970s, attracting hundreds of entries annually, especially as it became synonymous with K-Days for many years.

For those wanting to take part these days, it’s a $10 entry fee, which also gets you breakfast, a T-shirt, and a souvenir glass mug. In addition to prizes for winning the race, there’s a contest for the most creative design and a plaque for the craft that suffered the most damage or sank during the race, among other prizes.

If hitting the water isn’t something you dare, spectators are welcome to come and check out the action at Terwillegar Park, including a toonie pancake breakfast at 9 am.

Whether you’re a spectator or looking to take part on this day, this looks like a fun and hilarious way to spend a weekend outdoors, and the wacky and creative spirit of it all makes it a very uniquely Edmonton sport.

You can find more information about the race here.