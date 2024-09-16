11 ex-Oilers who will be playing for new teams next season

It was a summer of change within the Edmonton Oilers organization with plenty of new faces coming in and even more familiar faces moving on.

While a lot of the focus will land on the new guys wearing Oilers’ threads for this upcoming season, including the likes of Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson, fans of the team can expect to see plenty of players from last year’s team pulling on new sweaters around the league.

Some found their way to new clubs via free agency, others were traded, and one of the players on this list opted to leave the NHL altogether for the greener pastures in Europe.

With that in mind, here is a complete list of the 11 players who were with the Oilers organization last season and will now don a different jersey this season:

1. Warren Foegele

New team: LA Kings (signed in FA)

2023-24 stats: 2o goals, 21 assists, 41 points in 82 regular season games (3 goals, 5 assists, 8 points in 22 playoff games)

2. Ryan McLeod

New team: Buffalo Sabres (traded)

2023-24 stats: 12 goals, 18 assists, 30 points in 81 regular season games (4 goals, 0 assists, 4 points in 24 playoff games)

3. Cody Ceci

New team: San Jose Sharks (traded)

2023-24 stats: 5 goals, 20 assists, 25 points in 79 regular season games (2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 24 playoff games)

4. Vincent Desharnais

New team: Vancouver Canucks (signed in FA)

2023-24 stats: 1 goal, 10 assists, 11 points in 78 regular season games (0 goals, 1 assists, and 1 point in 16 playoff games)

5. Dylan Holloway

New team: St. Louis Blues (signed offer sheet)

2023-24 stats: 6 goals, 3 assists, 9 points in 29 regular season games (5 goals, 2 assists, 7 points in 25 playoff games)

6. Philip Broberg

New team: St. Louis Blues (signed offer sheet)

2023-24 stats: 0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 12 regular season games (2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 10 playoff games)

7. Sam Gagner

New team: Carolina Hurricanes (reportedly signed PTO)

2023-24 stats: 5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 28 regular season games

8. Sam Carrick

New team: New York Rangers (signed in FA)

2023-24 stats: 10 goals, 6 assists, 16 points in 77 regular season (0 goals, 1 assists, 1 point in 10 playoff games)

9. Markus Niemelainen

New team: Eisbären Berlin (DEL, signed in FA)

2023-24 stats: N/A, played in AHL for entire season

10. Jack Campbell

New team: Detroit Red Wings (signed in FA)

2023-24 stats: 1 win, 5 losses, .873 save percentage in 5 regular season games.

11. Adam Erne

New team: New York Rangers (signed PTO)

2023-24 stats: 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 24 regular season games