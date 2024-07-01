SportsHockeyOilers

Sam Carrick leaving Oilers for an Eastern Conference team: report

Jul 1 2024, 2:10 pm
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

It appears as though Sam Carrick’s short tenure with the Edmonton Oilers has come to an end.

As per Bally Sports’ Andy Strickland, Carrick will be signing with the New York Rangers once free agency officially begins.

Shortly after Strickland’s tweet, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reported that it will be a three-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $1 million.


Carrick was acquired by the Oilers alongside Adam Henrique in a deal with the Anaheim Ducks just days ahead of the trade deadline. The Oilers gave up a first and fifth-round pick for the two forwards.

Carrick is primarily a fourth-line player, and was used specifically in that role during his time in Edmonton. He managed two goals and five points in 16 regular season games following the trade, while also logging 10 playoff games where he recorded one assist.

Landing this deal, which will be the biggest of his NHL career, has to be thrilling for Carrick. Not only is is great for him financially, but he is going from one Stanley Cup contender in the Oilers to another in the Rangers.

 

