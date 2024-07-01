Foegele's time with Oilers is done after signing with Kings

The Edmonton Oilers and Warren Foegele were expected to part ways this summer, and that was made official today.

Foegele has signed a deal with the LA Kings. The official terms have yet to be announced, though it is being reported that it’s a three-year deal with the average annual value (AAV) in the mid $3 million range.

Warren Foegele to Los Angeles, 3 years in the mid-$3M range — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2024



This signing serves as somewhat of a trade between the two teams, as the Oilers announced earlier that they had signed Viktor Arvidsson, who spent the past three seasons with the Kings, to a two-year, $8 million contract.

Foegele was acquired by the Oilers prior to the 2021-22 season in a deal that saw Ethan Bear head to the Carolina Hurricanes. He wound up playing 231 games with the Oilers, scoring 45 goals and 95 points.

Though most of his time with the Oilers was spent in a bottom-six role, Foegele was given more opportunity in the top six this past season, and made the most of it. Both his 20 goals and 41 points serve as career highs for the 28-year-old.

Foegele was known to be a very popular teammate in Edmonton, but with the big season he had, he simply priced himself out of the Oilers plans. They’ve already signed Arvidsson to help replace him, and could be making another signing or two before the day is over.