Ex-Oilers goalie Jack Campbell signs with new team in free agency

Jack Campbell is looking for a fresh start, after the Edmonton Oilers bought out his contract. He hopes it’ll come in Detroit.

The 32-year-old goalie has signed a one-year contract worth a league-minimum salary of $775,000 with the Detroit Red Wings in free agency.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a one-year contract with an AAV of $775K. pic.twitter.com/mrz2uxnfr8 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 1, 2024

Needless to say, Campbell didn’t come close to giving the Oilers good value on the five-year, $25 million contract he signed two years ago.

Campbell had a nightmare stint in Edmonton, losing the starting job to Stuart Skinner before losing his job in the NHL altogether. The Michigan native appeared in just five NHL games this season before being sent down to the AHL. He posted a .918 save percentage in 33 games with Bakersfield.