Oilers trading Ryan McLeod to Sabres for former first-round pick

The Edmonton Oilers are making a trade to clear out cap space and have picked up a pretty good prospect in the process.

The Oilers announced that they have traded centreman Ryan McLeod to the Buffalo Sabres. Edmonton prospect Tyler Tullio is also headed out East in the trade. In return, the Oilers are reportedly acquiring 2022 first-round pick Matt Savoie, who grew up just outside the Alberta capital in St. Albert.

🔁 TRADE 🔁 The #Oilers have acquired forward Matthew Savoie from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Ryan McLeod & forward Tyler Tullio.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Z8Xr2DC8WG — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 5, 2024

The 24-year-old McLeod had 12 goals and 30 points with the Oilers and struggled in the playoffs with just four points in 24 games. With the team needing cap space to sign RFAs Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, getting McLeod’s $2.1 million off the books will help them do that, though it appears they still have limited space.

Savoie will come to Edmonton just a few years after being selected ninth overall by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft. He appeared in one NHL game with Buffalo last season but spent the majority of the season in the WHL with the Moose Jaw Warriors, scoring 19 goals and 47 points in just 23 games. The 20-year-old added 10 goals and 24 points in 19 playoff games en route to the WHL championship.

This is a significant move for the Oilers as they add one of hockey’s most promising prospects for what appears to be an insignificant return. McLeod struggled in the postseason, and his spot in the lineup has been in doubt since the team re-signed Adam Henrique on the opening day of free agency. Tullio was thrown into the deal for the Sabres but has also struggled in the Oilers organization, having put up just 21 points with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors last season.

It’s a trade that is sure to further endear Jeff Jackson to Oilers fans, who are already swooning over his big free agency adds.