Ex-Oilers goalie announces retirement, gets hired as broadcaster

A former Edmonton Oilers goaltender has announced his retirement from hockey but has already been hired as an NHL broadcaster.

Alex Stalock, who spent a full season in the Oilers organization from 2021 to 2022 but never played a game with the team, has retired at the age of 37 after appearing in 179 NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, and Chicago Blackhawks.

The Athletic’s Eric Stephens revealed on social media that Stalock will immediately step into a broadcaster job with the Sharks audio network and some telecasts.

Scott Hannan, Jamal Mayers, Jason Demers and Alex Stalock will do games with @DanRusanowsky on the Sharks audio network and also pop up on telecasts with @sharkvoice for occasional contests. Longtime partner Drew Remenda will be the primary color analyst. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) September 12, 2024

Stalock was drafted by the Sharks in the fourth round of the 2005 NHL draft and spent the first eight seasons of his professional career playing on the West Coast. He was unable to snag the starter’s job with San Jose but later found some more work with the Minnesota Wild between 2016 and 2020.

After the Wild placed Stalock on waivers in March 2021, the Oilers claimed the Minnesota native. Stalock spent a full year in the Edmonton organization, appearing in five AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors and serving as a backup for the Oilers on select occasions.

In March of 2022, almost an exact year after the Oilers claimed Stalock off waivers, he was traded back to the Sharks in exchange for future considerations. He would later play for the Blackhawks in 2022-23 and finished this most recent season in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls.

Stalock will join former Oilers Sportsnet commentator Drew Remenda with this new broadcasting job.