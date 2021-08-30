10 things to do this week in Edmonton: August 30 to September 5

It’s a new week, so why not spend it checking out some events in the city as we creep into September.

From beautiful tunes in Hawrelak Park to checking out the final days of summer operation at Fort Edmonton Park, here are 10 things you should be checking out this week: August 30 to September 5.

What: Wander through Edmonton’s past, and have loads of fun while you’re at it. Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, Fort Edmonton Park has plenty of classic games, carnival food and exhibits. It’s a prime thing to do in Edmonton this week from August 30 to September 5, before it shuts down for the season next Monday.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Wednesday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park – 7000 143 Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: $20.90-$26.20, purchase online

What: Live music in a gorgeous park – what more could you ask for? The Symphony Under The Sky Festival will see the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra perform two programs of music in the park. A truly beautiful thing to do in Edmonton this weekend.

When: Now to September 5, 2021

Where: Hawrelak Park

Cost: $20- $60; tickets can be found here

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze has a revamped structure for the season, so get out there and enjoy it. Check out the sunflowers while you are there too.

When: Now until October 16, 2021

Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way, because they leave our city in less than a month.

When: Now until September 26

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online

What: Looking to get spooky? Take a ghostly walk through Old Strathcona, with stops in front of certain buildings, houses, and shops that have reported ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. It’s a unique thing to do in Edmonton as autumn begins to creep up on us.

When: Now until September 4

Time: Wednesday to Sunday, 7 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online

What: Immerse yourself in Daft Punk’s 28-year career with beloved hits like “Face to Face,” “Around the World” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” and so many more.

When: Now until September 4, 2021

Time: Friday and Saturday 7 pm

Where: Telus World of Science – 11211 142 Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: $14.95, purchase online

What: Travel back in time and walk among the largest creatures to ever call Earth their home in Expedition: Dinosaur. Step into the shoes of paleontologists and archeologists as you travel through time for the fun and excitement of fossil discovery.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Where: TELUS World of Science (1211 142 Street NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $15.45- $19.95. Tickets can be purchased here

What: Take a bite into the nationwide celebration of all things burgers with Le Burger Week Edmonton, with nine eateries participating in this year’s event. It’s certainly one of the tastiest things you can do in Edmonton for the week of August 30 to September 5.

When: September 1 until September 14, 2021

Where: Various participating restaurants

Cost: Free, burger cost information can be found here

What: Celebrate the end of an era, as Mercer Tavern says goodbye to its iconic downtown Edmonton location. On its final night ever, it’s hosting a farewell event where you can keep your Mercer Tavern glass with the purchase of a drink. It’s a nice keepsake for an establishment that will be missed by many Edmontonians.

When: Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Time: 12:30 to 11 pm.

Where: Mercer Tavern (10363 104 Street NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Free

What: Bringing live music back to Edmonton, the Together Again: Outdoor Concert Series offers a number of concerts this weekend. Friday’s lineup features Five Alarm Funk and The Jerry Cans, followed by performances by Serena Ryder and The Rural Alberta Advantage on Saturday. Sunday caps off the weekend with The Trews and Bif Naked. What a way to kick off September in Edmonton!