Bread + Butter Bakery now officially open in Edmonton
Aug 26 2021, 1:07 pm
Edmonton’s newest bakery has opened its doors, bringing a tasty bread wall, pastries, dips, and butter to the Riverdale neighbourhood.
Bread + Butter Bakery is nestled in the Umphreville Block and is a sibling establishment to the Little Brick Cafe and the Dogpatch Pub.
The bakery’s bread wall includes creations like brioche, signature sourdough, multigrain seedy, and traditional white.
On the pastry menu, you can get your hands on a variety of delicious treats like croissants, danishes, scones, and biscotti.
The bakery is open Monday to Sunday, from 9 am to 5 pm.
So there you have it. Drop by the Bread + Butter Bakery for some fresh, toasty bread and a treat too. You deserve it.
Bread + Butter Bakery
Address: 10158 90 Street NW, Edmonton