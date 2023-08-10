10 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: August 11 to 13

We’re heading into the final stretch of summer in YEG and there are still plenty of amazing things to check out before the leaves begin to fall.

From Folk Fest to Cariwest Caribbean Festival to our favourite seasonal attractions, here are some fantastic things to do in the city this weekend.

What: For nearly 40 years, this festival has provided a platform to celebrate Caribbean culture. Take in all of the incredible music, art, cuisine, and carnival culture at this three-day extravaganza.

Where: Downtown Edmonton and Churchill Square

When: August 11 to 13

What: Hit the hill at Gallagher Park for four days of incredible music, food, and atmosphere during the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. Nothing beats that city view on those summer nights and we’re so excited about this festival lineup.

Where: Gallagher Park — 10115 97A Avenue

When: August 10 to 13

Tickets: Get them here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. Right now, a massive display of custom Lego works will be on display all summer at the Muttart Conservatory, including a 24-foot-long model of the High Level Bridge. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Now until August 25

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)

What: Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: August 11 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Battista’s Calzone — 11745 84th Street

Cost: Free

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this summer at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, August 12

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open for the season! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: On until October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here.

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s the perfect long weekend activity. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission