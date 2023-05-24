Edmonton Folk Music Festival just revealed an incredible lineup for 2023

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready, music lovers! The Edmonton Folk Music Festival has revealed its lineup for 2023, and we cannot wait to hit the hill at Gallagher Park.

Taking place from August 10 to 13 this year, the festival lineup features a fantastic mix of new and old bluegrass, indie, folk, roots, and Indigenous artists.

Some big names that stand out to us include Aysanabee, Fiest, Fleet Foxes, Ben Harper, Half Moon Run, Margo Price, Old Crow Medicine Show, Watchhouse, and Gregory Alan Isakov, to name a few.

One band we are SERIOUSLY excited to see is Fleet Foxes. The wildly popular indie-rock band from Seattle has been nominated twice at the Grammy Awards.

Their first nomination for Best Folk Album came in 2012 for Helplessness Blues. In 2022, the band’s Shore was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Saturday, June 3 and are available only online at 10 am through Frontgate. All prices are subject to GST and service charges.

Prices vary depending on if you purchase a personal pass that gets you access to all four days of the festival, a four-pack, or single-day tickets.

Anyone over 80 and under 12 gets in for free.

See you on the hill!

Edmonton Folk Music Festival

When: August 10 to 13, 2022

Where: Gallagher Park

Tickets: On sale June 3, can be purchased here