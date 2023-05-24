Edmonton Folk Music Festival just revealed an incredible lineup for 2023
Get ready, music lovers! The Edmonton Folk Music Festival has revealed its lineup for 2023, and we cannot wait to hit the hill at Gallagher Park.
Taking place from August 10 to 13 this year, the festival lineup features a fantastic mix of new and old bluegrass, indie, folk, roots, and Indigenous artists.
Some big names that stand out to us include Aysanabee, Fiest, Fleet Foxes, Ben Harper, Half Moon Run, Margo Price, Old Crow Medicine Show, Watchhouse, and Gregory Alan Isakov, to name a few.
One band we are SERIOUSLY excited to see is Fleet Foxes. The wildly popular indie-rock band from Seattle has been nominated twice at the Grammy Awards.
- You might also like:
- There are so many perks for volunteering at Edmonton Folk Music Festival
- These 10 concerts are coming to K-Days and they are FREE
- Paw-ty time: The Edmonton International Cat Festival returns this week
Their first nomination for Best Folk Album came in 2012 for Helplessness Blues. In 2022, the band’s Shore was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album.
Tickets for the festival go on sale Saturday, June 3 and are available only online at 10 am through Frontgate. All prices are subject to GST and service charges.
Prices vary depending on if you purchase a personal pass that gets you access to all four days of the festival, a four-pack, or single-day tickets.
Anyone over 80 and under 12 gets in for free.
See you on the hill!
Edmonton Folk Music Festival
When: August 10 to 13, 2022
Where: Gallagher Park
Tickets: On sale June 3, can be purchased here