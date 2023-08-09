A "Beverly Hills 90210" star is filming a movie just outside of Edmonton

Keep your eyes peeled if you are a fan of the series Beverly Hills 90210 — a star from it will soon be filming a movie just outside of Edmonton.

The film, titled Chasing Midnight, will star Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills 90210 fame, with filming starting in a few days in Leduc.

The production is coming from Factory Film Studio, with additional cast members set to be announced later this month.

Green is also known for his work in the late 2000s TV series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Magnum P.I.

Green was also married to actress Megan Fox from 2010 until 2021.

“We’re excited to bring yet another film to the City of Leduc, and the

surrounding Central Alberta region,” said FFS Chief Creative Officer Michael

Patrick Lilly in a news release.

“Since moving production operations entirely to Alberta, our team has been raring to continue bolstering the growing film industry here.”