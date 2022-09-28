10 fall things you can do in Edmonton for $25 or less this October

Money can be tight after all those road trips and patio visits during the summer in Edmonton, it can feel like enjoying fall is almost out of financial reach.

But you don’t need a big budget to have big fun this fall. Even if you have $25 (or less) you can find something on this list to get your autumn fix.

Here are 10 cost-effective ideas to make the most of the spooky season.

Spruce Ridge Scare

If you are looking for a good thrill this October, you must check out this haunted house just outside of Edmonton. The Spruce Ridge Scare is an amateur haunted house run by a family in Spruce Grove, and boy oh boy does it look terrifying. The haunted house will open its doors on October 7 and will run on various days until October 31.

Visit some trails and stairs in the river valley

Take in the beauty of fall by exploring the vast and majestic river valley. Get some cardio in by running some stairs, or take a stroll on the dozens of trails and parks that line the area. It’s a natural jewel of the city and almost glows as the leaves turn gold.

Go on a Haunted Tour

Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a Halloween date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

Thrift shop for your Halloween costumes

From gently used costumes to ones brand new out of the packaging, you are sure to find the perfect fit for that Halloween party or casual night in filled with candy and horror movies while thrifting for your costumes. Nothing worse than shelling out too much money for a Halloween costume, right?

Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton

A mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins is invading Edmonton this fall. Pumpkins After Dark is spooking up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

Visit a cozy coffee shop

As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we inch closer to fall, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton. Nothing beats a chilly fall day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!

Get lost in the Edmonton Corn Maze

It’s one of the greatest fall things to do around Edmonton and for more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun in the heart of fall. Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to the Edmonton Elks.

Take a pumpkin home from a pumpkin patch

What’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? We rounded up some easy-to-get-to pumpkin patches in the Edmonton area, for some affordable and outdoorsy fun for all.

Snag a perfect YEG fall Instagram post

Whether it’s historic buildings alongside beautiful fall colours at the University of Alberta or a footbridge spanning the North Saskatchewan River with fall foliage on either side, there are plenty of spots that provide prime fall photo opportunities in YEG.

Pick up some tasty Halloween candy

Okay, the candy should be saved for the kids trick or treating, but we have to indulge a bit with some neat novelty Halloween-themed treats. Edmonton has plenty of candy stores with the classics like Reeses Pieces and Caramilk bars, as well as more specialty items like Jack O’ Lantern Dubble Bubble gumballs and IT-themed treats.