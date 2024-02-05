NewsVentureCanadaCanada

Manulife walks back on decision to provide specialty drugs "primarily" via Loblaw pharmacies

National Trending Staff
Feb 5 2024, 6:11 pm
Less than three weeks after Manulife faced backlash for teaming up with Loblaw to provide specialty drug care, the insurance company has walked back on its decision.

“We feel the relationship with Shoppers Drug Mart/Loblaw Companies is the right next step in the ongoing evolution of Manulife’s’ Specialty Drug Care, a program that is even more important as Canadians deal with ever-increasing complexities and costs associated with the medications they use,” read the insurance company’s initial January 17 announcement addressed to business owners, plan holders, and administrators.

Manulife said that, as of January 22, the Manulife Specialty Drug Care program would be “primarily delivered” through Loblaw pharmacies, including Shoppers Drug Mart.

The Specialty Drug Care program includes medications that are usually expensive and difficult for a patient to administer or store.

This includes drugs meant to treat complex, chronic, or life-threatening conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, cancer, osteoporosis, and hepatitis C.

The Canadian Press reported last week that the deal between Manulife and Loblaw will affect around 260 medications.

Canadians slammed the decision on social media and accused the Manulife and Loblaw of being “anti-competitive.”

One X user said, “It will destroy smaller pharmacies.”

Others shared their distrust in any business that Loblaw touches.

As a result, Manulife said on Monday that Canadians can fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy of their choice, with home delivery continuing to be an option.

The update clarified that the Specialty Drug Care program covers “less than 1% of the Canadians we support.”

“We have listened to and are addressing the concerns we have heard over the past week. Though this change impacts only a small number of our members, it helps ensure that all Canadians we support have choice, access, and flexibility in managing their health,” said Naveed Irshad, president and CEO of Manulife Canada.

“We are proud to partner with thousands of pharmacies across the country and contribute to a strong and healthy Canadian healthcare system.”

The decision is reminiscent of a recent Loblaw walk-back.

The grocery giant recently scrapped its 50% discount on expiring items, which outraged Canadian shoppers. The public outcry caused the grocery giant to reconsider this decision and reinstate the discount.

With files from Daily Hive’s Isabelle Docto

