Canadian police slammed for "shaming" person who allegedly shoplifted bag of chips

A Canadian police service is in hot water after it asked people to identify someone for allegedly grocery shoplifting.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) posted the callout on X last Thursday, but it didn’t receive the type of attention the authorities were probably expecting.

“Can you identify this individual?” reads the post. “They are believed to be responsible for a recent theft in Mount Pearl. If you can assist, please contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or report anonymously with @NLCrimeStoppers.”

The post includes a photo of a person wearing a black toque and mask, carrying what the RNC suggests is a stolen bag of Tostitos chips.

Can you identify this individual? They are believed to be responsible for a recent theft in Mount Pearl. If you can assist, please contact the RNC at 709-729-8000, or report anonymously with @NLCrimeStoppers. RNC File 2023-71045#nltraffic pic.twitter.com/HHyY7HZlhZ — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) February 1, 2024

The post received backlash, with hundreds of reposts saying this misuses police resources.

Glad the Police don’t have anything more important to deal with 🙄 https://t.co/IxrzEn4JXA — alexandra (@alexandrasmm) February 3, 2024

such a slow day we need to arrest some POOR PERSON for stealing chips from a mega corporation? https://t.co/WxS1XfqQSp — thehkd is a humanist (she/her/they)🍉 (@cancelproof) February 2, 2024

“I JUST SAW HER STEAL ONE GRAPE – DEPLOY ALL FORCES, USE EXTREME FORCE, THIS IS WHAT WE SHOULD FOCUS OUR EFFORTS ON!!!” https://t.co/7Bsk1gJHAT — May Lynn McAwesome (@ReverendSteve) February 3, 2024

Police LOVE to prove why their budget should be slashed and that money given to social services instead. You guys just make it too easy.

If I see someone stealing food, no I fucking didn’t. This is pathetic of you @RNC_PoliceNL https://t.co/s6BiyAZYjP — Bee (@HFXbrit) February 2, 2024

Many pointed out how the soaring cost of living is ultimately why some might resort to grocery shoplifting. They even called out billionaires like Galen Weston Jr. for the outrageous grocery prices.

Making sure no one steals chips from billionaires. https://t.co/FNLhjIb3uj — Ted Blades (@TedBlades) February 3, 2024

Your car gets stolen: we’ll keep an eye out for it

Someone steals chips from Galen Weston: CALLING ALL CARS, CALLING ALL CARS https://t.co/qV25C6y9iX — Matt Geddes (@MattTheNews) February 2, 2024

maybe look for @GalenWestonJR and @PierrePoilievre since they’re the ones forcing people into steeling for food….fucking greedy fucks https://t.co/SHo9wGsBwu — conservatives are awful (@peepeegetbent) February 2, 2024

Can you identify this individual? They are believed to be responsible for a series of thefts across Canada. If you can assist, please contact the RNC at 709-729-8000, or report anonymously with @NLCrimeStoppers. RNC File 2023-71045#nltraffic https://t.co/mbhVJ4y5N5 pic.twitter.com/NFyXqxGtCG — Human (parody) (@TheFancyBirb) February 1, 2024

Others took this as an opportunity to take jabs at the RNC for unsolved missing persons cases.

How about you go find Courtney Lake, since your so interested in identifying and locating women. https://t.co/eTQY6HmLDS — AT (@kotable) February 3, 2024

Whatever. Have you found Angela Piercey yet? https://t.co/eTQY6HmLDS — AT (@kotable) February 5, 2024

With the skyrocketing price of food, more and more Canadians are turning to grocery shoplifting for sustenance.

Daily Hive has asked the RNC for comment on the criticisms surrounding this post.

What do you think about the police search for this alleged shoplifter? Is it warranted or a waste of time? Let us know in the comments.