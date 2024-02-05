NewsCanada

Canadian police slammed for "shaming" person who allegedly shoplifted bag of chips

A Canadian police service is in hot water after it asked people to identify someone for allegedly grocery shoplifting.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) posted the callout on X last Thursday, but it didn’t receive the type of attention the authorities were probably expecting.

“Can you identify this individual?” reads the post. “They are believed to be responsible for a recent theft in Mount Pearl. If you can assist, please contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or report anonymously with @NLCrimeStoppers.”

The post includes a photo of a person wearing a black toque and mask, carrying what the RNC suggests is a stolen bag of Tostitos chips.

The post received backlash, with hundreds of reposts saying this misuses police resources.

Many pointed out how the soaring cost of living is ultimately why some might resort to grocery shoplifting. They even called out billionaires like Galen Weston Jr. for the outrageous grocery prices.

Others took this as an opportunity to take jabs at the RNC for unsolved missing persons cases.

With the skyrocketing price of food, more and more Canadians are turning to grocery shoplifting for sustenance.

Daily Hive has asked the RNC for comment on the criticisms surrounding this post.

What do you think about the police search for this alleged shoplifter? Is it warranted or a waste of time? Let us know in the comments.

