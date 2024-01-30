NewsCanada

"Blatantly anti-competitive": Loblaw and Manulife deal to provide specialty drugs sparks backlash

Jan 30 2024, 5:56 pm
eskystudio/Shutterstock | Casimiro PT/Shutterstock

Manulife and Loblaw are facing backlash after the companies announced that they are teaming up to provide specialty drug care.

The Canadian insurance company revealed that as of January 22, the Manulife Specialty Drug Care program would be “primarily delivered” through Loblaw pharmacies including Shoppers Drug Mart.

“We feel the relationship with Shoppers Drug Mart/Loblaw Companies is the right next step in the ongoing evolution of Manulife’s Specialty Drug Care, a program that is even more important as Canadians deal with ever-increasing complexities and costs associated with the medications they use,” reads the announcement, which was addressed to business owners, plan holders and administrators on January 17.

According to Manulife, the Specialty Drug Care program includes medications that are usually expensive and difficult for a patient to administer or store.

This includes drugs meant to treat complex, chronic or life-threatening conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, cancer, osteoporosis, and hepatitis C.

The deal between Manulife and Loblaw will affect around 260 medications, according to The Canadian Press.

Canadians are slamming this new deal on social media.

Many accused the companies of being “anti-competitive.”

One X user said, “it will destroy smaller pharmacies.”

Others shared their distrust in any business that’s touched by Loblaw.

Loblaw has yet to step foot out of hot water. The grocery giant recently scrapped its 50% discount on expiring items, which outraged Canadian shoppers.

The public outcry caused the grocery giant to reconsider this decision and reinstate the discount.

Daily Hive has reached out to Manulife for comment.

