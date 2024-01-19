"We've listened to the feedback": Loblaw bringing back 50% discount after public outcry

After facing public outcry and criticism, Loblaw says it’s bringing back its 50% discount on nearly expired items.

“We’ve listened to the feedback from our customers and colleagues and are reverting (where it existed before) to the 50% off discounts,” the grocery giant told Daily Hive in an email.

Last week, Loblaw Companies Ltd. said it was ending the popular discount to align with the discounts offered by its competitors. Instead, Loblaw said the discount would be reduced to 30%.

“We’ve always offered a range on these types of items from 30-50%, and are now moving toward a more predictable and consistent offering, including more consistency with our competitors,” a representative for Loblaw said in a previous statement.

The decision was met with backlash from Canadians, as grocery prices remain high across the country.

Sylvain Charlebois, director of the agri-food analytics lab at Dalhousie University, told Daily Hive in an interview this week that the grocery giant’s recent move reflects the company’s inability to “read the room properly.”

In its updated decision, Loblaw said Canadian customers can expect to see the 50% stickers returning in “the next few weeks.”