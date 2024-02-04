Shoppers continue to notice unsanitary items on the shelves at Value Village, and this time one customer spotted questionable-looking personal hygiene products that appeared to be used and opened.

Kristy-Lee Wallace posted a photo on Facebook of what she described as “tons of half-used products on a dirty shelf” at a Value Village located in Abbotsford, BC.

The photo includes several items like shampoos, creams, face masks, and hair dye.

While a few of the items — such as hand soaps — look unopened in the photo, Wallace told Daily Hive that “pretty much all” the products she spotted appeared to be previously used.

Some of the price tags on the items are also visible. A bottle of L’Oreal Total Repair Conditioner (that looked previously used) was priced at $2.99.

A bottle of Nair hair remover was $3.99.

Wallace says she often frequents that Value Village location, but has noticed that over the years the offerings at the thrift store have “gone downhill … yet the prices have gone up so much.”

She added that she’s noticed overpriced items at the store “way too often and it’s really sad to see.”

Wallace posted the photo in a Facebook group for Value Village shoppers who take issue with the store’s “obscene price hikes.”

Members of the group commented on the photo and seemed flabbergasted that the items were being sold to customers.

“The thing is, these could have sat in someone’s bathroom for years if they decided to donate,” said one commenter.

“Gross!!!” exclaimed another.

One person said the items “shouldn’t be for sale in a store.”

“Not the Nair,” said one commenter. “I pray that’s unused.”

Others wondered if there were any laws or regulations for selling such items at a thrift store.

Health Canada’s website only mentions what cosmetics shoppers should not purchase second-hand but does not explicitly note what hygiene products second-hand retailers aren’t permitted to sell.

Daily Hive has reached out to Health Canada for more information on what regulations are in place for thrift stores when it comes to selling personal hygiene products.

Value Village has recently been in the headlines for its questionable pricing practices on items like burnt-out candles, Dollarama bottles, and more.

One Daily Hive reader who asked to remain anonymous shared photos of items that she came across that likely shouldn’t have made it onto shelves, including dirty dishes that were selling for $10.

Other dismayed customers have also called out the thrift giant for its lack of fitting rooms.

Daily Hive reached out to Savers, the parent company of Value Village, for comment about the hygiene products but did not hear back before publication.

Are you a Value Village shopper who has something to share about your recent thrifting experience? Get in touch with us here.