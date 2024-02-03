"Exact same" bag sold at Marshalls is $110 more expensive at Winners

After buying a Ted Baker bag, a Winners shopper was shocked to find that the same item was over a hundred dollars cheaper at Marshalls.

The shopper told Daily Hive that on February 1, she purchased a silver Ted Baker Gusto Water Floral Vanity Case at a Winners store in Toronto located at 167 North Queen Street. The item retailed for $249.99.

The next day, she went to a Marshalls store located at 382 Yonge Street, where she was surprised to discover the same item for just $139.99.

“That’s a significant difference of $110 plus HST!” she stated. “Both items are not missing anything/not damaged. Both items come with a strap that’s stored inside.”

Winners and Marshalls are known for selling designer items at a discount. However, while it’s expected to find varying prices at different stores, both retail chains are owned by TJX Canada, which also owns HomeSense.

As the shopper pointed out, since neither stores offer online shopping, it’s impossible to compare the prices without going to the store in person. She said she plans to keep the lower-priced bag and return the more expensive bag purchased at Winners.

“Why is there a difference in the prices for the same item?” she asked. “Must I, as a consumer, check all Winners and Marshalls before I make a purchase?”

Daily Hive has reached out to TJX Canada for a comment.

Have you had a similar experience while shopping at both stores? Let us know in the comments.