Maintaining its negative reputation in the face of unprecedented grocery price surges, Loblaws has decided to amend its discount policies, making its cheapest items more expensive for consumers.

As of January, the supermarket chain — which holds around a 29% stake in Canada’s grocery landscape through its various banners — will stop offering items for 50% off when they’re close to their best-before date.

Instead, near-expired foodstuffs will be reduced by only 30% at the register at stores coast-to-coast.

The news began circulating online this week, but seemingly without formal confirmation from the company to bolster the accounts of various Canadians who say the change had already been implemented in their local Loblaw Companies Ltd.-owned grocer (or, at least, that they heard it was about to be).

Hey @LoblawsON, Heard a rumour. Starting January 14th, there could be a shift in the discount percentages for food items nearing their expiration date at stores like Zehrs Supermarket (from 50% down to 30%). Can you kindly confirm if this information is accurate? pic.twitter.com/kBokPzCRhm — The Food Professor (@FoodProfessor) January 9, 2024

Unfortunately, anyone hoping that the rumours might prove false will be disappointed to know that the claim is, in fact, true — a disappointment, but not exactly a surprise.

“We’ve always offered a range on these types of items from 30-50 per cent, and are now moving toward a more predictable and consistent offering, including more consistency with our competitors,” a representative for Loblaw told blogTO over email on Friday.

“We continue to offer a range of discounts via in-store promotions and flyers, as well as deep discounts on food nearing expiration through the Flashfood app.”

Some have noted online that at least some locations of other retailers under the Loblaw umbrella — such as Valu-Mart, No Frills, and Zehrs — already only offered a 30% markdown on less fresh perishables.

But Loblaws, known to be one of the more expensive of the bunch, was known to offer the more generous 50% off.

Loblaw did not confirm when the adjustment will fully take effect at its stores nationwide — some reports state as soon as Sunday, January 14, while others say by the end of the month.