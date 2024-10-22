Woman can pay off mortgage after mom's lottery advice worked out

An Ontarian is celebrating a major lottery win that will help her pay off her mortgage.

Aimee-Rose Tupaz of St. Catharines had been playing the lottery on and off for five years when she won $100,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw on September 14, 2024.

Her first-ever big prize came after she listened to her mom, who suggested she add the Encore option to all her tickets.

Tupaz visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall and share her story.

“I scanned my ticket on the OLG app. When I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message come up, I was sure the app must be wrong,” she recalled. “I scanned my ticket again and was so surprised. I never thought I would win big! I sent a screenshot of my prize amount to my parents, and they were just as shocked. Like me, they couldn’t believe I had won.”

Tupaz plans to use her prize money to pay off her mortgage.

Homebuying and paying off mortgages seem to be a top priority for Canadian lottery winners lately.

Recently, Stephanie and Bryan Cantwell of Owen Sound, Ontario, won $40 million and fulfilled one of many dreams.

Stephanie, 47, works in the packaging industry, while Bryan, 46, is in the skilled trades.

The two had been eyeing a particular property, riding their motorcycles past it wishfully.

In August, 28-year-old Lucas Toth, a construction worker from Brampton, Ontario, woke up his fiancee to share that he had won $1 million.

He shared his plans to use the money to pay off the couple’s mortgage and invest in their future. He also hopes to use some of it for their honeymoon.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.