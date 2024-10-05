A Canadian couple is celebrating a life-changing moment after winning a six-figure prize in a limited-edition lottery game.

Shane Gillies, a resident of Oshawa, Ontario, has been playing the lottery for about 17 years. While watching TV one day, an ad caught his attention: OLG’s Triple Millions game, a limited-time game launched this summer.

Curious, Gillies bought a $20 ticket.

“It was the day after the main draw on August 29 when I checked my ticket using the OLG app,” he recalled. “While I didn’t see the prize amount, I saw the screen light up green, indicating it was a winner. I set the ticket aside.”

A while later, he decided to check exactly how much he had won.

“About an hour later, I went to the OLG.ca website and compared my draw number to the winning number in each prize category,” he said. “That’s when I realized I had won $250,000!”

Gillies couldn’t believe that he had just won a quarter-million-dollar prize.

“I feel as though I manifested this win. My wife and son were surprised when I told them, but for me, it felt just right,” said the happy winner.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to claim his cheque, he described what it felt like to win such a big prize.

“There’s a sense of relief that came with this win,” said Gillies. “For a moment, it felt like all the world’s problems went away.”

For the couple, the win means feeling more at ease financially.

“This win will allow me and my wife to become debt-free, and we will be able to put some money aside for our son’s education,” he stated.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro-Canada on Indian Road North in Sarnia.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.