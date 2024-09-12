Lucas Toth never imagined the random lottery ticket he bought a few weeks ago would lead to a life-changing win.

The 28-year-old construction worker from Brampton, Ontario, said he typically picks up a ticket when the jackpot is high.

He checked his email one morning and realized he received a message from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

“The wording was different from the emails I usually receive,” he said in a news release.

“I immediately logged into my account and went to check my ticket. When I saw the amount I had won, my mind started racing and I wondered if what I was seeing was real.”

When his win had settled in, he immediately woke up his fiancee, who thought it was “some sort of emergency.”

“When I showed her my account, she started to shake and asked if it was real. She wondered if it was a dream,” Toth recalled.

He added that it was “awesome” to see how happy she was.

“I used to dream of what it would be like to win, and it’s exactly like I dreamt it would be.”

Toth said the $1 million prize will put the couple a few years ahead of their life plan.

He plans to use the money to pay off the couple’s mortgage and invest in their future. He also hopes to use some of it for their honeymoon.

His winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.