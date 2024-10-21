A recent six-figure lottery winner is looking forward to using his prize to plan a heartwarming reunion with his brother.

Paul Lowery of Dundas, Ontario, recently won $250,000 playing Instant Bingo Multiplier.

In a news release, Lowery, who works as a farmer, said when he first scanned his ticket on the OLG app, he thought he had only won $2,500 and was “so happy.”

He was so excited that he woke up his girlfriend to share the news and that’s when he discovered he had won a lot more.

“She laughed and said, ‘Babe! You won $250,000, not $2,500!’” said Lowery.

It was difficult for Lowery to contain his excitement and he screamed so loud that he had to apologize to his landlord for making so much noise.

As for how he’s going to use the money, Lowery has one plan in the works.

“The first thing I am going to do is buy my brother, who lives in England, a plane ticket so he can come here to visit,” he shared.

The Ontario man added that he is “full of gratitude” after his big win.

“I can’t describe this feeling.”

Other Canadians have also used their lottery wins for kindhearted gestures.

Genevieve Denomme from Innisfil, Ontario, recently won $1 million in the August 20 Lotto Max draw. She said she wants to invest her prize but also plans to use some of it to gift her daughter a new car.

Lowery’s winning ticket was purchased at Metro on Governors Road in Dundas.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.