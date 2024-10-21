Two employee deaths at Walmart and Zehrs stores in Canada over the past week have left some Canadians with questions about workplace safety.

Police in Halifax are currently investigating a death that occurred at a Walmart store over the weekend.

In a statement, authorities said they were called to the store on October 19. A 19-year-old store employee was found deceased.

“Investigators are working closely with Occupational Health and Safety and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to determine the cause and manner of death,” stated Halifax Police, adding that the investigation is in the early stages and no further details are available.

In a statement to Daily Hive, a Walmart spokesperson said the company is “heartbroken.”

“Our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family,” said the spokesperson, adding that the store is temporarily closed.

Walmart said it is currently supporting its associates with access to 24/7 virtual care and will provide on-site support, including grief counselling.

The company added it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Global News is reporting that the death involved a “large baking oven,” according to multiple sources. Several social media discussions about the story also allude to an oven.

However, a spokesperson from Halifax Regional Police told us they were “unable to comment on the manner or cause of death at this stage.”

The Halifax Department of Labour, Skills, and Immigration told Daily Hive that it is “aware of the situation” and continues to engage with the Halifax Police “who have control of the scene.”

“We are unable to share further information at this time,” concluded the Ministry.

Death at Zehrs store in Ontario

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development (MLITSD) confirmed to Daily Hive that on October 15, they were informed of an “incident” at a Zehrs store in Cambridge.

“It is reported that a worker was found deceased in a walk-in freezer, and the employer is Zehrs Cambridge Center,” said a Ministry spokesperson.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the worker during this difficult time.”

An MLITSD inspector was assigned to investigate, and it was determined that this was not a workplace fatality.

Loblaw, Zehrs’ parent company, also confirmed the death but did not provide further information out of respect to the family of the deceased. Loblaw said the store was closed on October 15.

Waterloo Regional Police said the death was determined “not to be suspicious, and police are not investigating.”

Deaths leave Canadians with questions

While workplace safety was ruled out of the Zehrs’ incident, and it is still unknown whether it was a factor in the death at Walmart, the news of the workers’ passing has left Canadians concerned.

“This is incredibly sad,” said one person on Reddit. “I’m concerned about the safety practices Walmart does or doesn’t have. What is to say this won’t happen again? It shouldn’t even be a thought, going to work and not coming home after.”

Following news of the Walmart incident, one Halifax X user posted a reminder to workers about their right to refuse work under reasonable grounds in unsafe situations.

A reminder to all workers in NS

“If an employee has reasonable grounds to believe that their work is unhealthy or dangerous to themselves or anyone else at their workplace they may exercise their right to refuse work.”

full details herehttps://t.co/vetIDWu9VR — Halifax ReTales (@HalifaxReTales) October 20, 2024

Another individual, who claims to be a former Zehrs worker, recalled their experience with the freezer at their location.

“When I worked at a Zehrs a long time ago, there was no locking mechanism for the freezer doors in the back. You could just slide them open. The only downside is if someone turned the light off on you when you were in there, total darkness,” they wrote on X.

One commenter responding to the Walmart incident on Reddit encouraged anyone employed at that location to “reach out to a helpline” and seek support if they felt alone.

In a follow-up comment to Daily Hive, Walmart said it “could not share any additional details” about the cause of death outside of its original statement.