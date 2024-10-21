Best Buy is having A LOT of sales next month leading up to Black Friday

Mark your calendars for big savings! Best Buy is slated to have major sales leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

One of the largest tech stores in Canada shared the hottest shopping trends on Monday and announced the dates for its Black Friday sales.

With the holidays fast approaching, Canadians will likely be checking out the deals to save big on their gift list.

“Best Buy Canada experts anticipate buying behaviour to reflect the Gen Z preference to give physical items as opposed to gift cards,” reads a news release.

With this in mind, the retailer listed some products that will most likely be on wish lists this holiday season.

First up — supersized TVs (80 inches or more).

“As streaming continues to grow and award-winning blockbusters are released direct to our living rooms, customer interest in bigger TVs has grown too,” said Best Buy.

The retailer says there are plenty of 80-inch TVs to choose from at Best Buy. There’s even a 98-inch by Samsung costing from $4,499.99.

It also expects to see the home-cafe trend continue.

“Coffee machines that provide options for iced coffee will be a hot holiday gifting option,” predicted the retailer.

Another trend dictating holiday gifts is viral TikToks featuring air fryer s’mores recipes and Ninja Creami ice creams.

“To serve this demand, Best Buy Canada has refreshed nearly 40% of in-store small appliance assortment for the holiday season with exciting new innovation coming from brands like De’Longhi, Breville, KitchenAid, and Ninja that we’re confident will be a big hit,” Best Buy said.

The tech store also sees a growing demand for virtual reality headsets, smart rings, and AI-enhanced products like laptops.

When are the Best Buy sales?

To get all of these trending holiday gifts at a good price, the store will be having A LOT of sales next month.

Kicking off the savings is Best Buy’s Early Bird Gift Sale, which starts online and in-store on Friday, November 8.

More Black Friday sales have been added on Friday, November 8 and the Beat the Rush Sale starts on Friday, November 15.

Its Black Friday Sale will officially begin on Thursday, November 21 at 12:01 am ET.

Rounding out the month of sales is the Cyber Monday Sale starting December 2.

And if you’re concerned about prices dropping even more, the store has a Black Friday Price Guarantee. That means you can shop early knowing our price deals won’t go any lower, or the retailer will refund the difference.

“Any product with a ‘Black Friday Price Now’ or ‘Black Friday Pricing’ badge will remain at the same indicated price throughout our Black Friday Sale or on Black Friday,” explained Best Buy.