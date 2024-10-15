A history-making Lotto Max draw took place last month, and two lottery winners split the $80,000,000 prize.

Now, a month later, we know who the lucky parties are — couples from Ontario and Quebec.

Days after the draw, on September 20, we learned that Bernard Morisette, a retiree from Quebec, had won half of the life-changing jackpot.

Upon learning about his win, Morissette immediately yelled to his wife, “Rachel! We won $40 million!”

On Tuesday, the other winning half was revealed.

Stephanie and Bryan Cantwell of Owen Sound, Ontario, hugged and kissed each other as they posed for photos at the OLG Prize Centre with their massive cheque earlier this month.

Stephanie, 47, works in the packaging industry, while Bryan, 46, is in the skilled trades.

Bryan usually buys Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 Quick Pick tickets once a week from the same store in Owen Sound, where a friend of the couple works.

He bought a Lotto Max ticket for the August 20 draw during a visit to Iroquois Falls.

After the September 17 draw, Bryan checked his tickets on the OLG app, and unfortunately, the Iroquois Falls ticket didn’t net anything. Bryan carried on scanning his other tickets and saw the words “Big Winner” flashing on the screen along with “$40 million.”

“I was still in shock, so I checked some other tickets to ensure the app was working properly,” Bryan recounted at the Prize Centre in Toronto. “I went back to the winning ticket and scanned it again and again. I think I checked it seven or eight times. The message remained the same — ‘Big Winner’ and ‘$40 million!’”

Bryan could not wait to tell his other half, who was getting ready for work. He barged into the bathroom while Stephanie was showering and handed her the phone.

“I wasn’t sure what was happening as he asked me to check the ticket. I thought I saw $40,000,” recalled Stephanie. “That’s when he told me to take a second look, and I screamed!”

Somehow, the couple still managed to go to their jobs as if it were any ordinary day, “but that lasted about five minutes,” Stephanie shared. The two left their workplaces to surprise their family friend, who sold them the ticket at their usual store.

“I walked into the store the way I always do, asking, ‘Did OLG call today?’” Bryan laughed. He then handed the family friend one of the tickets, and the “winner” sound rang out, but only for a $20 prize.

After that, he shared the big winning ticket to validate, which left the friend in shock.

According to OLG, the couple has bought a house they’d been eyeing, riding their motorcycles past the property wishfully for a while. Bryan also purchased a new motorcycle after he damaged his old one in an accident just weeks ago.

“I have never gone into a motorcycle shop and pointed to a new bike. I was hoping to get a decent used one,” said Bryan.

The plans include travelling to sunny destinations and helping their kids, parents, and other family members.

Stephanie’s sister will be the first to experience their kindness.

“She is the most caring person I know, and we want to help her buy a new home.”

“One request from our daughter is to refurbish an old Ford Bronco, and as a car guy, I will be happy to help make that dream come true,” beamed Bryan.

“We have always been generous people, and we dream of helping all the people we love,” said Stephanie. “But I am the budget queen, and we need to be careful to ensure we can make the most impact with this money for family, friends, and the community.”

“This is generational wealth, and we want to make this last,” Bryan added. “Sometimes, we just look at each other and laugh at this great fortune! It’s still unbelievable.”

Ontario seems to be on fire with lottery jackpot wins this year. This particular jackpot win is the seventh consecutive in the province in 2024 alone.

