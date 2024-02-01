Canadian Swifties need to act fast because some tickets are up for grabs for Taylor Swift’s massive Eras Tour for her shows in Vancouver and Toronto, and you can nab them for FREE.

Fans of the “Lavender Haze” singer have the chance to land tickets to the highly anticipated tour through RBC Avion Rewards, which touted the chance to score tickets earlier this year, and now the Eras Tour ticket vault is open.

When does the contest for free Eras Tour tickets end, and how do I apply?

Avion Rewards says it is giving away 50 pairs of tickets to either Toronto or Vancouver shows, and you can choose which show you would like to try to win tickets to.

Entrants must be Avion Rewards members and use the email associated with their Avion Rewards account on the entry form, and if you aren’t already a member, you can join for free.

Fans have a short deadline to apply. The contest will close on February 6, 2024, at 11:59 pm ET.

There is a limit of one entry per person during the contest period, and it is only open to residents of Canada.

RBC Avion Rewards is no stranger to the Eras Tour — Swifties were given the chance to snag some tickets through the RBC Avion Rewards presale for her November shows in Toronto and her December shows in Vancouver.

At the end of the day, if you fail to grab any tickets, the hottest rumour right now is that Swift will eventually be bringing her tour to Alberta, with Montreal reportedly out of the running due to the condition of its stadium.

The tour has been on pause since late November, with the first shows of 2024 scheduled for later this month at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Are you hoping to land some free tickets through the Avion contest giveaway to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Vancouver or Toronto? Let us know in the comments below.