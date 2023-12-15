Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is skipping one Canadian city for a major reason

Taylor Swift fans in one Canadian city are missing out on the Eras Tour for an unfortunate reason.

On Wednesday, Quebec’s tourism minister, Caroline Proulx, told reporters that Swift’s massive world tour won’t stop in Montreal because of the Olympic Stadium’s deteriorating condition.

“Taylor Swift — we missed out on that in Quebec,” she said. According to Proulx, the main reason is due to 20,000 tears in the roof of the Olympic Stadium that have yet to be repaired.

Montreal Swifties aren’t the only ones who won’t be benefiting from the superstar’s absence.

The province is also missing out on a major economic opportunity.

“The tourist spinoff money associated with the presence of Taylor Swift in Toronto was US$1,600 per spectator; 42,000 spectators for five days, that’s $350 million that Quebec and its metropolis missed out on because we currently do not have a stadium that could put on the show,” she told reporters.

Swift’s Eras Tour has contributed to economies in enormous ways, generating nearly $5 billion for the US.

Vancouver, the latest Canadian city to get tour stops, is also expected to cash in.

“This is incredibly exciting news for Vancouver and BC. Not only because she is such a great artist but also because of the economic activity her three concerts will bring to our province,” ​Lana Popham, BC’s minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, said in a statement to Daily Hive in November.

By our estimates, just one show at BC Place could garner some $72 million, with more than 50,000 seats available and expected to sell out quickly.

With three shows, that figure becomes more than $215 million, and that is only just the starting amount, something the BC government is also paying close attention to.

“While we don’t know the exact numbers for BC yet, according to an economic research organization in Colorado (the Common Sense Institute), Taylor Swift’s two concerts in Denver in July contributed $140 million US to the state’s GDP. Polling also found that Swift fans in Denver spent an average of $1,327 on show-related expenses, including tickets, travel, merchandise, lodging and food,” the BC Ministry of Tourism said.

With files from Daily Hive’s Claire Fenton