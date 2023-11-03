Rumours fly about Taylor Swift bringing Eras Tour to Alberta

The hype around Taylor Swift’s massive Eras Tour continues to grow, and a rumour is flying around that the Midnights singer may bring the show to Alberta.

Swifties in Western Canada rejoiced at the news yesterday that shows in Vancouver were added in December 2024, but for us in Alberta, there is a notion Swift could even be coming to Edmonton.

A popular X account that has followed Swift’s Eras Tour closely, @erastourticks, posted earlier today that a source hinted at “the likelihood of additional Western Canada dates — including Eras Tour Edmonton @ Commonwealth Stadium,” with additional details expected in the coming weeks.

My source hints at the likelihood of additional Western Canada dates — including Eras Tour Edmonton @ Commonwealth Stadium. Details expected in coming weeks 🇨🇦🍁 — ۟ (@erastourticks) November 3, 2023

On top of YEG’s Commonwealth Stadium, the stadium in Montreal is allegedly the only other venue in discussion to host Swift for remaining Canadian Eras Tour dates.

“Given Canadian winter weather it’s likely tour extends into 2025,” @erastourticks added.

In addition to Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium, Montreal’s Olympic Stadium is the only other venue under talks for remaining Canadian Eras Tour dates. Given Canadian winter weather it’s likely tour extends into 2025. — ۟ (@erastourticks) November 3, 2023

Swift is no stranger to Commonwealth Stadium– she last performed there in 2009.

If you can’t wait for the potential announcement of Alberta dates of Swift’s Eras Tour, you can still sign up for Ticketmaster Verified Fans for the Vancouver dates.

On top of the usual Ticketmaster Verified Fand opportunity, fans of the 1989 singer can also sign up with RBC Avion Rewards to try to get an access code.

We reached out to Commonwealth Stadium for any information regarding Swift coming to town, receiving an email back stating “We have not heard anything about whether or not Taylor Swift is coming to Edmonton at this time.”

Would you try to get tickets to see Taylor if she ends up coming to Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton? Let us know in the comments.