The official 365-day countdown until Taylor Swift takes the stage at BC Place has officially begun, and fans will finally be closer to getting what they want.

Taylor Swift’s dedicated fan base across Canada and the globe has been eagerly waiting for her Vancouver and Toronto concerts. Their excitement was evident through the sparse amount of available hotel bookings for the singer’s concert dates.

The Eras Tour will be coming to Vancouver on December 6, December 7, and December 8, 2024, which has led to almost all hotels in the Metro Vancouver area being booked up on sites like Expedia and Trivago.

It seems clear to us that the Swifties have already swooped in and booked accommodations as far in advance as they could.

The closest hotel we could find to BC Place that was under $500 for all three nights was the Westward Inn and Suites in Langley. This would be quite a drive, as it’s almost an hour away. If you are a hardcore Taylor Swift fan, though, it may not be all that daunting.

However, people in Metro Vancouver have gone as far as to rent out their homes and parking spots to concertgoers during Taylor Swift’s three-day stint next winter.

Sarah Jones says she was renting her parking spot for all three days that the Midnights singer is in town to make it easier for concertgoers to park.

The now-deleted Facebook ad reads: “Secured underground parking. Short-term rent only. The rate is $70 (deposit $70). It’s convenient for cruise tourists parking, BC place sports event parking. Also, there is a five-star Airbnb in Vancouver, a very convenient location for you to stay one night or two before or after the cruise. For Taylor Swift concert accommodations near BC Place, please message.”

Jones says it doesn’t affect her personally, but she expects the hotel and short-term rental market to grow even more hectic and says the Taylor Swift concert has only added to the madness.

“The less on the market, the higher the price,” says Jones.

With files from Amir Ali

