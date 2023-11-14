Taylor Swift fans have one last chance at Vancouver Eras Tour tickets this week

Taylor Swift is bringing her massive Eras Tour to Vancouver in December 2024, and Canadian Swifties have an extra chance to score some tickets this week.

After a waterfall of disappointment and frustration from many fans being waitlisted last week during the Ticketmaster Verified Fan process, fans of the Midnights singer who also signed up with RBC Avion Rewards can try and get an access code for one of the three Vancouver shows.

Avion Rewards says that it expects there will be more demand than there are tickets available, with a limited number of Verified Fans set to receive a unique access code, while others will be put on the waitlist.

Those who did sign up will receive an email on Wednesday, November 15 confirming the next steps.

If you are verified and receive a unique access code, the Avion sale will begin on Thursday, November 16.

You will be notified that you are either selected or waitlisted, and neither registration nor selection guarantees that you will receive tickets.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to four per person.

Swifties were also given the chance to snag some tickets through the RBC Avion Rewards presale for her November 2024 shows in Toronto.

At the end of the day, if you fail to grab any tickets, the hottest rumour right now is that Swift will eventually be bringing her tour to Alberta, too. We’ll take as many Canadian dates as we can get!

Are you hoping to land some tickets through the Avion sale to see Taylor Swift in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments below.