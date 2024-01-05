Canadians now have a chance to snag FREE Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets

Taylor Swift is bringing her massive Eras Tour to Vancouver and Toronto this year, and Canadian Swifties have a chance to score some tickets for FREE.

Fans of the “Karma” singer have the chance to land tickets to the highly anticipated tour through RBC Avion Rewards, with it touting it has “hundreds of tickets in both Toronto and Vancouver to give away this year.”

When does the contest for free Eras Tour tickets start?

The Avion Rewards Facebook page added that contesting will begin in the coming weeks and for fans to keep their eyes on their inbox and urge Swifties that if you haven’t, join Avion Rewards, which is free to do.

RBC Avion Rewards is no stranger to the Eras Tour — Swifties were given the chance to snag some tickets through the RBC Avion Rewards presale for her November shows in Toronto and her December shows in Vancouver, too.

At the end of the day, if you fail to grab any tickets, the hottest rumour right now is that Swift will eventually be bringing her tour to Alberta, with Montreal reportedly out of the running due to the condition of its stadium.

The tour has been on pause since late November, with the first shows of 2024 scheduled for early February at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Are you hoping to land some free tickets through the Avion contest giveaway to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Vancouver or Toronto? Let us know in the comments below.