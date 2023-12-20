Alberta-shot series tops global searches for TV shows on Google this year

An Alberta-shot series was the most searched-for TV show worldwide on Google this year, and it’s no surprise that we are talking about the hit HBO series The Last of Us.

Google has released its Year in Search, and the critically acclaimed series topped the list of TV shows searched across the globe in 2024.

The nine-episode series premiered back in January and was filmed throughout Alberta, with viewers getting the chance to spot some waterfalls in western portions of the province, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High-Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

The Last of Us was also the most searched TV series in Canada, and when it comes to global appeal, another series shot in Canada landed in the top 10.

The horror series The Fall of the House of Usher from Netflix landed at #9 on the list and has BC connections, with several Vancouver and New Westminster locations getting the spotlight in the series.

Google Year in Search TV Shows

1. The Last of Us

2. Wednesday

3. Ginny & Georgia

4. One Piece

5. Kaleidoscope

6. King the Land

7. The Glory

8. That ’90s Show

9. The Fall of the House of Usher

10. Shadow and Bone

If you are curious about where all The Last of Us scenes were filmed in Alberta, there’s a website for that. The cast of the series were big fans of one mountain town, especially Pedro Pascal, who was the fifth most Googled actor in 2024. Go Pascal!

Season 2 of the series is set to shoot in British Columbia sometime in 2024, with a release date eyed for 2025.

You can check out Google’s Year in Search here.