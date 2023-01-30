These Alberta falls were just featured in episode three of "The Last of Us"

More filming locations from HBO’s The Last of Us are popping up with each episode, and one spot near some falls in Alberta was just featured in episode three.

We won’t spoil the episode, titled Long Long Time. However, if you haven’t caught it yet, it features a scene with Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams hanging out along a river.

If you have spent time in western Alberta, it’s easy to tell that Pascal is just downstream from Sheep River Falls, a gorgeous set of falls just west of Calgary, thanks to the jetting rock faces upstream from him.

Time to view the falls is limited, with Highway 546 that runs through the area closing seasonally between December 1 to May 14.

You might also like: Star of "The Last of Us" just shared a group photo and the Calgary skyline is in it

"The Last of Us" stars can't get enough of this Alberta town they filmed in

The Alberta Legislature just made a big appearance in HBO's "The Last of Us"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laine Mitchell (@laine_mitchell)

Last week’s episode also featured the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton in a big way, and we can expect to see more familiar locations in our province.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province, including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

So, there you have it. As the nine-episode series continues, we can’t wait to spot more Alberta locations.

Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us.